Cake in Easton

The Bayou
64 Centre Square, Easton
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Crab Cakes, Remoulade, Sauteed arugula, peewee potatoes, lardons, dehydrated apple
Easton Wine Project
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
lump crab meat, pickle remoulade, cilantro-parsley salad, radish
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
325 Northampton Street, Easton
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
|Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
Served on a toasted Modern Crumb bun with vegan tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
|Crab Cake Platter
|$24.00
Served with cocktail, remoulade, cole slaw, hand cut fries, and seasonal pickles.