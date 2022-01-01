Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Easton

Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve cake

The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$18.00
Crab Cakes, Remoulade, Sauteed arugula, peewee potatoes, lardons, dehydrated apple
More about The Bayou
Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$16.00
lump crab meat, pickle remoulade, cilantro-parsley salad, radish
More about Easton Wine Project
La Kang Thai French image

NOODLES

La Kang Thai French

190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton

Avg 4.9 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$15.00
More about La Kang Thai French
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Served on a toasted Modern Crumb bun with vegan tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
Crab Cake Platter$24.00
Served with cocktail, remoulade, cole slaw, hand cut fries, and seasonal pickles.
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

136 Spring Garden ST, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$7.00
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

