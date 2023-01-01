Chicken fried steaks in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Sunny Side Up
1800 Sullivan Trail, Easton
|Sunny Side Up Chicken Cheese Steak
|$12.00
Chicken Breast, Cooper Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Pepper Flakes
Cousins Pizza - 1315 Tatamy Rd
1315 Tatamy Rd, Easton
|Chicken Cheese Steak Works
|$10.75
Green Peppers ,Onions and Mushrooms with melted mozzarella and sauce
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$9.50
Thin-sliced Chicken Steak and Mozzarella on Italian Roll, With Onions & Sauce
|Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
|$9.95
Mayo lettuce Tomato and onion round out the wonderful flavor of the beef and smoothered with Melted Mozzarella