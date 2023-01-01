Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Sunny Side Up

1800 Sullivan Trail, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sunny Side Up Chicken Cheese Steak$12.00
Chicken Breast, Cooper Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Pepper Flakes
More about Sunny Side Up
Consumer pic

 

Cousins Pizza - 1315 Tatamy Rd

1315 Tatamy Rd, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak Works$10.75
Green Peppers ,Onions and Mushrooms with melted mozzarella and sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak$9.50
Thin-sliced Chicken Steak and Mozzarella on Italian Roll, With Onions & Sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie$9.95
Mayo lettuce Tomato and onion round out the wonderful flavor of the beef and smoothered with Melted Mozzarella
More about Cousins Pizza - 1315 Tatamy Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Chicken Noodles

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Tostadas

Crab Cakes

Taco Salad

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (729 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (487 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston