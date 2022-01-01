Chicken sandwiches in Easton
Pastifico 601
601 Stones Crossing Rd, Easton
|CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH
|$10.99
Chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house made honey-garlic mayo on a sub roll
|CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH
|$8.99
Thin, crispy breaded chicken with arugula, tomato & our signature vinaigrette on ciabatta
The Bayou
64 Centre Square, Easton
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Nashville hot oil, pimento ranch, slaw
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato