Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pastifico 601 image

 

Pastifico 601

601 Stones Crossing Rd, Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH$10.99
Chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house made honey-garlic mayo on a sub roll
CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH$8.99
Thin, crispy breaded chicken with arugula, tomato & our signature vinaigrette on ciabatta
More about Pastifico 601
The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Nashville hot oil, pimento ranch, slaw
More about The Bayou
The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge

229 N 11th St, Easton

Avg 4.8 (611 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli
More about Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Pork Ribs

Coleslaw

Meatball Subs

Cookies

Nachos

Tacos

Chocolate Mousse

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Easton to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston