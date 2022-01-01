Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Easton

Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
whipped cream, crushed Oreos, shaved chocolate
More about Easton Wine Project
Sette Luna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sette Luna

219 Ferry St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
More about Sette Luna

