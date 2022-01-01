Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Easton
/
Easton
/
Collard Greens
Easton restaurants that serve collard greens
The Bayou - Easton
64 Centre Square, Easton
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$9.00
Smoked Pork and Molasses
More about The Bayou - Easton
Hoza Restaurant - 349 Northampton St
349 Northampton St, Easton
No reviews yet
Sukuma Wiki/ Collard Greens
$7.00
Kenyan style collard greens sauted in oil
More about Hoza Restaurant - 349 Northampton St
Browse other tasty dishes in Easton
Lasagna
Caesar Salad
Huevos Rancheros
Calamari
Pancakes
Goat Cheese Salad
Cheese Pizza
Scallops
More near Easton to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston