Collard greens in Easton

Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve collard greens

The Bayou image

 

The Bayou - Easton

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$9.00
Smoked Pork and Molasses
More about The Bayou - Easton
Restaurant banner

 

Hoza Restaurant - 349 Northampton St

349 Northampton St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sukuma Wiki/ Collard Greens$7.00
Kenyan style collard greens sauted in oil
More about Hoza Restaurant - 349 Northampton St

