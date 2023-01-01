Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Toasted Bun, Garlic Aioli, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
House made breaded lump crab patty with celery, red pepper, red onion and old bay. Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market

