Crab cake sandwiches in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about The View at Morgan Hill
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Toasted Bun, Garlic Aioli, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market
325 Northampton Street, Easton
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$22.00
House made breaded lump crab patty with celery, red pepper, red onion and old bay. Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.