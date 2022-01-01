Curry in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve curry
More about La Kang Thai French
NOODLES
La Kang Thai French
190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton
|Mussaman Curry
|$16.00
Potatoes, Pearl onion, Crispy shallots, Peanut, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
|Red Curry
|$16.00
Thai basil, Thai eggplants, Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
|Green Curry
|$16.00
Thai basil, Thai eggplants, Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice