Eggplant parm in
Easton
/
Easton
/
Eggplant Parm
Easton restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Pastifico 601
601 Stones Crossing Rd, Easton
No reviews yet
EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH
$7.99
Eggplant, tomato sauce & provolone cheese on a sub roll
More about Pastifico 601
Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House
136 Spring Garden ST, Easton
No reviews yet
EGGPLANT PARM SUB
$12.95
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House
