French toast in Easton

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner - Easton
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|French Toast
|$5.99
Billy's delicious, classic breakfast dish made with thick slices of Challah bread soaked in our creme brûlée mixture, with a few sweet ingredients. and cooked to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and warm syrup
|Paz's French Toast
|$11.59
Brioche French toast draped with creamy chocolate hazelnut, strawberries & bananas. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.