French toast in Easton

Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve french toast

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Easton

123 South 3rd Street, Easton

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$5.99
Billy's delicious, classic breakfast dish made with thick slices of Challah bread soaked in our creme brûlée mixture, with a few sweet ingredients. and cooked to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and warm syrup
Paz's French Toast$11.59
Brioche French toast draped with creamy chocolate hazelnut, strawberries & bananas. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Easton
Miss Jackson's Kitchen -

201 Mccartney Street, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.00
French toast hand battered in house with Brioche bread. Served with a side of fresh fruit, whipped cream and butter. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Just like grandma makes it:)
More about Miss Jackson's Kitchen -

