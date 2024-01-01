Fried chicken sandwiches in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Sunny Side Up
1800 Sullivan Trail, Easton
|Chef Michaels Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Double Breaded Fried Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun
The Bayou Easton
64 Centre Square, Easton
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Fried chicken thigh, house made pimento cheese, bread & butter pickles
Hangdog Brewing Company - 410 Cedarville Road
410 Cedarville Road, Easton
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$16.95
Hangdog's Fried Chicken accompanied with homemade pickles held together with a brioche roll. Sandwich paired with a heaping pile of fresh cut fries! Choose hangdiggity style to kick it up a notch with our hangdiggity spicy dry rub.
