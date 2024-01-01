Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Easton
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Easton restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Sunny Side Up

1800 Sullivan Trail, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Michaels Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Double Breaded Fried Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun
More about Sunny Side Up
Consumer pic

 

The Bayou Easton

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fried chicken thigh, house made pimento cheese, bread & butter pickles
More about The Bayou Easton
Consumer pic

 

Hangdog Brewing Company - 410 Cedarville Road

410 Cedarville Road, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo$16.95
Hangdog's Fried Chicken accompanied with homemade pickles held together with a brioche roll. Sandwich paired with a heaping pile of fresh cut fries! Choose hangdiggity style to kick it up a notch with our hangdiggity spicy dry rub.
**Gluten Free
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness**
More about Hangdog Brewing Company - 410 Cedarville Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Chicken Marsala

Apple Salad

Cheesecake

Boneless Wings

Omelettes

Mussels

Quinoa Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston