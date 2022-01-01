Omelettes in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Billy's Downtown Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|Pano's Omelette
|$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
|"Vegan" Esque Omelette
|$11.99
Egg whites with fresh spinach, broccoli, and our own basil pesto topped with roasted tomatoes and chèvre cheese. Served with buttered Texas toast.
|BYO OMELETTE
|$7.99