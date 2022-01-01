Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Easton

Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve omelettes

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner

123 South 3rd Street, Easton

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)
Pano's Omelette$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
"Vegan" Esque Omelette$11.99
Egg whites with fresh spinach, broccoli, and our own basil pesto topped with roasted tomatoes and chèvre cheese. Served with buttered Texas toast.
BYO OMELETTE$7.99
More about Billy's Downtown Diner
The State Cafe and Grill

14-16 South 5th Street, Easton

Avg 4.7 (723 reviews)
CYO Omelette w/ Home fries and toast$8.89
Steel City Omelette$9.69
More about The State Cafe and Grill

