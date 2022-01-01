Pancakes in Easton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Billy's Downtown Diner

123 South 3rd Street, Easton

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)
Pancakes$8.99
Traditional buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pancakes stuffed with mounds and mounds of chocolate Chips.
Snazzy Pancakes$9.29
Chocolate chip pancake, peanut butter wrapped with a banana, topped with strawberries, chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup. Crowned with whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar
The State Cafe and Grill

14-16 South 5th Street, Easton

Avg 4.7 (723 reviews)
Little Mama pancake$4.79
Baby Mama pancake$3.79
