Pancakes in Easton

Billy's Downtown Diner
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|Pancakes
|$8.99
Traditional buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pancakes stuffed with mounds and mounds of chocolate Chips.
|Snazzy Pancakes
|$9.29
Chocolate chip pancake, peanut butter wrapped with a banana, topped with strawberries, chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup. Crowned with whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar