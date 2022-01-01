Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Easton
/
Easton
/
Pierogies
Easton restaurants that serve pierogies
The Bayou
64 Centre Square, Easton
No reviews yet
Pierogies
$17.00
Seared house made pierogies, lump crab, lobster cognac butter
More about The Bayou
Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House
136 Spring Garden ST, Easton
No reviews yet
PIEROGIES
$8.95
Chimay Pierogies
$9.50
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House
