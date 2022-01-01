Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve pierogies

The Bayou

64 Centre Square, Easton

Pierogies$17.00
Seared house made pierogies, lump crab, lobster cognac butter
More about The Bayou
Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

136 Spring Garden ST, Easton

PIEROGIES$8.95
Chimay Pierogies$9.50
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

