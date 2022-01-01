Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Grande Quesadilla image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

2600 William Penn Highway, Easton

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Grande Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Breakfast Quesadilla image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner

123 South 3rd Street, Easton

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and blend of Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Served with salsa.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner
Grande Quesadilla image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

300 N 3rd St., Easton

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Grande Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The View Quesadilla$13.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Sweet Corn Salsa, Rotisserie Chicken.
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Two Rivers Brewing image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Rivers Brewing

542 Northampton St, Easton

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Quesadilla$14.50
Pepper relish, onions, sharp cheddar, avocado, sour cream, salsa
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Cheddar cheese, spinach flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Pepper relish, onions, sharp cheddar, avocado, sour cream, salsa
More about Two Rivers Brewing

