Quesadillas in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Don Juan Mex Grill
2600 William Penn Highway, Easton
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Grande Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and blend of Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Served with salsa.
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|The View Quesadilla
|$13.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Sweet Corn Salsa, Rotisserie Chicken.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Rivers Brewing
542 Northampton St, Easton
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$14.50
Pepper relish, onions, sharp cheddar, avocado, sour cream, salsa
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Cheddar cheese, spinach flour tortilla
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Pepper relish, onions, sharp cheddar, avocado, sour cream, salsa