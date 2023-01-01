Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Easton
/
Easton
/
Risotto
Easton restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sette Luna
219 Ferry St, Easton
Avg 4.5
(1596 reviews)
Risotto Balls
$16.00
Gamberetti E Risotto
$25.00
More about Sette Luna
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
1 Lehns Court, Easton
No reviews yet
Seafood Risotto
$24.95
More about Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
