Risotto in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve risotto

Sette Luna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sette Luna

219 Ferry St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Balls$16.00
Gamberetti E Risotto$25.00
More about Sette Luna
Banner pic

 

Stoke Coal Fire Pizza

1 Lehns Court, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Risotto$24.95
More about Stoke Coal Fire Pizza

