Scallops in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve scallops

NOODLES

La Kang Thai French

190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton

Avg 4.9 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop$30.00
Cast Iron Seared Sea Scallops, Green curry, Pea puree, Coconut milk, Bells, Basil, Asparagus, Carrots, served with Jasmine rice
More about La Kang Thai French
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Roll$17.00
Served on a toasted bun with tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
Fried Scallop Platter$25.00
Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, hand cut fries and house-made pickles.
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market

