Short ribs in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Pearly Baker's Alehouse
HAMBURGERS
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
11 Centre Sq, Easton
|Short Rib Poutine
|$17.00
House made fries, short rib, demi glaze, mozzarella, GF
More about Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
542 Northampton St, Easton
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$14.50
Pepper relish, onions, sharp cheddar, avocado, sour cream, salsa
|Short Rib Poutine
|$18.00
Hand cut frites topped with ale braised short ribs, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion & ale demi-glace.
|Ale Braised Short Rib Sandwich
|$18.00
Sharp provolone, italalian long hots and red peppers, fried egg, horseradish aioli, club roll