Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve short ribs

Pearly Baker's Alehouse image

HAMBURGERS

Pearly Baker's Alehouse

11 Centre Sq, Easton

Avg 4 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Poutine$17.00
House made fries, short rib, demi glaze, mozzarella, GF
More about Pearly Baker's Alehouse
Two Rivers Brewing image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Rivers Brewing - Easton

542 Northampton St, Easton

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Quesadilla$14.50
Pepper relish, onions, sharp cheddar, avocado, sour cream, salsa
Short Rib Poutine$18.00
Hand cut frites topped with ale braised short ribs, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion & ale demi-glace.
Ale Braised Short Rib Sandwich$18.00
Sharp provolone, italalian long hots and red peppers, fried egg, horseradish aioli, club roll
More about Two Rivers Brewing - Easton

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Calamari

Cake

Map

More near Easton to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston