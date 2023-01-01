Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Easton

Easton restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Tortilla Chips
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
artichoke hearts, baby spinach, parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about Easton Wine Project

