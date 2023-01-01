Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach and artichoke dip in
Easton
/
Easton
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Easton restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
Avg 4.3
(234 reviews)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$14.00
Tortilla Chips
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Easton Wine Project
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton
Avg 4.9
(275 reviews)
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$14.00
artichoke hearts, baby spinach, parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about Easton Wine Project
Browse other tasty dishes in Easton
Chili
Shell Tacos
Fish And Chips
Egg Benedict
Tacos
Tomato Soup
Clams
Avocado Toast
More near Easton to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(494 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(640 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston