Tacos in Easton

Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

2600 William Penn Highway, Easton

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Taco Bowl (shell only)$3.00
Breakfast Taco (2 per order)$8.75
Scramble eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, serve on Soft Flour tortillas.
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Item pic

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

300 N 3rd St., Easton

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Taco$6.00
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Don Juan Taco (1 per order)$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$16.00
Pickled green tomato pico, Pimento ranch, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Corn tortillas
More about The Bayou
The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Avocado Taco$11.00
Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce
More about The View at Morgan Hill

