Tacos in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Don Juan Mex Grill
2600 William Penn Highway, Easton
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
|Taco Bowl (shell only)
|$3.00
|Breakfast Taco (2 per order)
|$8.75
Scramble eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, serve on Soft Flour tortillas.
300 N 3rd St., Easton
|Kid's Taco
|$6.00
|Don Juan Taco (1 per order)
|$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
More about The Bayou
The Bayou
64 Centre Square, Easton
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
Pickled green tomato pico, Pimento ranch, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Corn tortillas