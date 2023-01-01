Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Trifle$12.00
Khanisa's pudding, espresso infused mascarpone, pound cake
More about Easton Wine Project
Sette Luna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sette Luna

219 Ferry St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Sette Luna

