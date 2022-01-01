Go
Easton Wine Project

Easton Wine Project is an urban winery that produces hand-crafted wines. We house a production room, tasting room and 3400 square feet of event space, a full service restaurant, and a live music venue for local artists. Our food and wine is also available for takeout and delivery.

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103 • $$

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

Maryland Crab Dip$16.00
Housemade with lump meat. Topped with Old Bay seasoning. Served with toasted crostini.
Pub Pretzel$12.00
Jumbo soft pretzel served with mustards and EWP's signature beer cheese OR cream cheese sauce & cinnamon sugar. Choice of sweet or savory!
Nachos$14.00
Piled high with EWP's signature beer cheese, house pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream. Choice of chicken, black lentils, or slow braised pulled pork.
Popcorn Basket$10.00
Freshly popped. Choice of truffle, cheddar, caramel & chocolate, butter, or plain.
Gluten-free.
Margherita Flatbread$14.00
Traditional Margherita with mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil. Drizzled with olive oil. Gluten-free crust available for $3.
BTL Silk Mill Rose 750 ml - TO GO$21.00
Refreshing, well-balanced & semi-sweet with cherry notes & flowery aromas.
Arthur Ave$13.00
Freshly sliced Italian meats, whole mozzarella, pesto, and cherry pepper spread sandwiched in a toasted roll. Served with kettle chips and pickles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$14.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, and melted cheeses. Topped with tomato, red onion, chives and buttermilk ranch. Gluten-free crust available for $3.
Fajita Bowl$12.00
cauliflower rice, yellow peppers, green peppers, red peppers, grilled onion, corn, black beans, avocado crema
EWP Blackened Burger$14.00
Our signature burger spiced with cajun seasoning, topped with creamy house bleu cheese and crispy chopped bacon. Served with kettle chips and pickles. Gluten-free bun available for $3.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103

Easton PA

Sunday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday12:30 am - 2:30 am, 10:30 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

