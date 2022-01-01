Go
Eastport Kitchen

A fun neighborhood gathering place for good food, drinks and friendly people! Serving breakfast and lunch daily. Dinner is served Thursday-Sat nights and features a menu that changes monthly, celebrating seasonal & local food and craft beer & wine. Come join us!

FRENCH FRIES

923 Chesapeake Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)

Popular Items

EASTPORT COBB$13.75
Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, roast chicken, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, herb-buttermilk dressing
ROCKET SALAD$8.95
Arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
HANDCUT FRIES$4.50
Hand cut, brined, and fried to golden brown
JOHNNY MAC'S PESTORINI$9.50
Hot roast chicken, melted mozzarella, pesto, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, quick pickled poblano peppers and red onions, toasted sub roll
DAISY$9.50
Roasted beets, hard-boiled egg, arugula, pickled onion, avocado, herb cheese spread, toasted multigrain
BREAKFAST BOMB$7.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, fire smoked ham, brioche bun
SOUTHWEST TURKEY$9.50
Hot roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, crispy fried onions, chipotle mayo, jalapeño cheddar bun
SOUTHWEST LUNCH BOWL$11.75
Black bean quinoa mix, spiced & diced chicken, spinach, tomato, cilantro vinaigrette, lime yogurt, corn nuts
KITCHEN BURGER$10.95
BINKY$9.25
Roast turkey, avocado, lettuce, Sriracha mayo, toasted sourdough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

923 Chesapeake Ave

Annapolis MD

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vin 909 Winecafé

No reviews yet

Bringing local, food, drink and friends together

Bread and Butter Kitchen

No reviews yet

Woman and Veteran owned waterfront restaurant serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

Forward Brewing

No reviews yet

Eastport's own nano-brewery and restaurant.

O'Learys Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

O’Learys Seafood Restaurant is arguably the best fresh-fish seafood restaurant in the region, and without a doubt the best seafood restaurant here in Annapolis. Located off of Spa Creek facing Historic Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy, in the historic Eastport section of Annapolis, O’Learys is an intimate haunt that offers seafood cuisine that is strictly nouveau/fresh, along with “the best small wine list in Annapolis”!

