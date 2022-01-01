East Rock Brewing Company
East Rock Brewing Company is a small, family-owned brewery located in the heart of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut. At the brewery, we use time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, our beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation
285 Nicoll Street • $$
285 Nicoll Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
