East Rock Brewing Company

East Rock Brewing Company is a small, family-owned brewery located in the heart of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut. At the brewery, we use time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, our beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation

285 Nicoll Street • $$

Popular Items

Warm Pretzel & Dipping Sauce$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating

Location

285 Nicoll Street

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
