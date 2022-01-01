East Rock Market
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104
New Haven, CT 06511
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven CT 06511
Nearby restaurants
Atticus Market
Come in and enjoy!
Archie Moore's - New Haven
Come in and enjoy!
Rick's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Grazing Goat
An East Rock creative food sharing counter, committed to using the best ingredients; sourced locally and internationally. Unique house-made spreads, cured meats, ceviche, fine cheeses, paired with New Haven’s famous Whole G breads.