East Rock Market

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

285 Nicoll St. Suite 104

New Haven, CT 06511

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Japanese Yellowtail Cut Roll$11.00
Japanese Hamachi with scallion
Rockfish Omakase Premium$55.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2 pieces), Salmon Sushi (2 pieces), New Zealand Sea Bream (2 pieces), Japanese Yellowtail (2 pieces), Special Nigiri (2 pieces). Spicy Toro Cut Roll (4 pieces), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces), Wakamomo Baby Peach.
Rockfish Omakase$43.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2), Salmon Sushi (2), Japanese Yellowtail (2), New Zealand Sea Bream (2), Spicy Tuna Cut Roll (4 pieces), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces), Wakamomo Baby Peach.
Salmon Sushi$7.25
Faroe Island Sake Nigiri with toasted sesame
Tuna Cut Roll$10.00
Maguro with scallion
Salmon Cut Roll$9.75
Faroe Island Sake with toasted sesame
Rockfish Omakase Lite$30.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (1 piece), Salmon Sushi (1 piece), Japanese Yellowtail Sushi (1 piece), Shrimp Sushi (1 piece), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces), Wakamomo Baby Peach.
Unagi Cut Roll$9.50
Unagi with eel sauce and toasted sesame
Hokkaido Sea Scallop Sushi$8.50
Hokkaido Hotate Nigiri with citrus salt
Organic Edamame$3.50
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven CT 06511

