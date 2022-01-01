Go
The Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5201 Folsom blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)

Popular Items

The Shack Burger$14.00
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
Patty Melt$14.00
fresh beef patty with grilled onions, melted swiss & Shack Sauce on grilled rye.
Nutty Burger$15.00
Made in-house with nuts & veggies, with sun-dried tomato aioli, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, sprouts, and pickled red onions.
VEGAN!
Old #8$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
Basket of Onion Rings$8.00
Ranch$0.50
Tri-tip Steak Sandwich$15.00
House smoked Prime Rib with mozzarella, horseradish aioli, and grilled onions on a toasted roll. Served with a side of au ju.
Chicken Strips$9.00
Caesar$13.00
chopped romaine, asiago cheese, hard boiled eggs, croutons & House made Caesar dressing
Cajun Bacon Blue Burger$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5201 Folsom blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
