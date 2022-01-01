East Side Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
121 S 3rd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 S 3rd St
Lantana FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Bohio Cuban Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Oceano Kitchen
Locally Inspired
Wood Fired
Craft Food & Drink.......
The Hive Waterfront Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!