Chicken
Seafood

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

Open today 10:57 AM - 10:00 PM

2417 E Kalamazoo St

Lansing, MI 48912

Popular Items

12 Wings$14.99
5 Wings LUNCH$7.99
Hush Puppies
Catfish Nuggets Dinner
9 Wing Dinner$13.99
20 Wings$26.99
Fries
Catfish Filet Dinner
6 Wing Dinner$10.99
Chicken Tenders Dinner
All hours

Sunday10:58 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am
Monday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:58 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am

Location

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing MI 48912

