Easy Bistro & Bar
Easy Bistro & Bar features classically prepared, seasonal cuisine rooted in sustainable, regional ingredients accompanied by unforgettable warmth and professional hospitality under the direction of James Beard semi-finalist Chef Erik Niel.
801 Chestnut St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
801 Chestnut St
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Plate Gyro
Come on in and enjoy!
Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order in our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
Sitar Indian Restaurant - Chattanooga TN
Come in and enjoy!