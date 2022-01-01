Go
Easy Bistro & Bar

Easy Bistro & Bar features classically prepared, seasonal cuisine rooted in sustainable, regional ingredients accompanied by unforgettable warmth and professional hospitality under the direction of James Beard semi-finalist Chef Erik Niel.

801 Chestnut St • $$

Popular Items

GNOCCHETTI$25.00
Crawfish Tails, Yukon Golds, Spring Onion, Espelette, Nori Bread Crumbs.
BROCCOLI$8.00
Pickled Onions, Peanuts, Tumeric Labneh.
CAST IRON SEARED COULOTTE STEAK$41.00
12 Ounce | Au Poivre Style
CHARRED OCTOPUS$19.00
Cara Cara Orange, Olives, Fennel, Pea Shoots.
STEAK FRIES$8.00
Tallow Mayo, Black Pepper.
GRAMIGNA$22.00
MSM Andouille Sausage, Brussel Sprouts, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino.
SPATCHCOCK ORGANIC CHICKEN
Whole or Half Organic Chicken, Carrot & Duck Fat Butter, Raw El Hanout, Cilantro, Jús
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
801 Chestnut St

Chattanooga TN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
