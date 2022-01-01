Go
Easy Tiger

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

1501 East 7th St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Laminated croissant dough wrapped around batons of imported chocolate.
BLT$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Austin Baguette$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Easy Egg Sandwich$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
Cinnamon Knot$4.50
"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.
Latte$4.00
Prosciutto Baguette$15.00
Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
Austin Sourdough$7.50
Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

1501 East 7th St.

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 am
