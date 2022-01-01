Easy Tiger
Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.
1501 East 7th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1501 East 7th St.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Enjoy and Be Stoked!
Native Hostel
The best local coffee, tea and food. Pick up some of that good good stuff, safely!
Concession Stand
Serving all your favorite American Comfort Classics on the patio at Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge
Il Brutto
A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.