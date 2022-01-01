Go
Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, and more than 30 local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

3508 S. Lamar Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque$8.00
Finished With Cream, & Fresh Basil... Try it with a Grilled Cheese!
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
Spicy Roast Beef$16.00
Austin Ciabatta, Provolone, Spicy Pickled Vegetables, Aioli
Prosciutto Baguette$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
Seasoned Waffle Fries$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
Turkey BLT$16.00
Austin Sourdough, House Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Pesto Aioli
Austin Sourdough$7.50
Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Cinnamon Knot$4.50
"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.
Easy Egg Sandwich$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Laminated croissant dough wrapped around batons of imported chocolate.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3508 S. Lamar Blvd.

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 am
