Easy Tiger

Slow Down, Stay Awhile

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1100 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)

Popular Items

Austin Sourdough$7.50
Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Laminated croissant dough wrapped around batons of imported chocolate.
HOLIDAY GRAZING BOARD$150.00
(Serves 6-7) Make it an Easy Holiday! Gather around the table with an assortment of Antonelli’s cheeses and select cured meats accompanied by Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough and Austin Baguette. Served with seasonal dried and fresh fruits, nuts and House Mustard, Salted Whipped Butter and Seasonal Jam.
Ingredients: Brie, Blue Cheese, Deer Creek Cheddar, Figs (Fresh), Apricots, Grapes, Sugared Cranberries, Prosciutto, Salami, Pecans/Almonds with Seasonal Chutney
CONTAINS: [Allergens] Gluten, Dairy, Nuts
Hill Country Sourdough$7.50
French style pain au levain, now made with Barton Springs Mill high extraction wheat flour. Full of complex flavor from the natural sourdough fermentation, this is a very food friendly bread that goes especially great with charcuterie and aged cheeses.
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Donate: Community Bread$3.00
With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.
AUSTIN BAGUETTE$4.50
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
CINNAMON KNOT$4.00
Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1100

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
