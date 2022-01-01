Go
Easy Does It

Bottle Shop, Patio & Bar in Logan Square - Taking It Easy Since 2020

2354 N MILWAUKEE

Azienda Agricola Cirelli Trebbiano 2019 - C.1.2.A$18.00
Trebbiano from Abruzzo, Italy. Light white with lemon, honeydew, honeysuckle, herbs with a crisp finish. Organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, no sulfur added.
The Marigny Piquette 2020 'Wine Like Beverage'$20.00
Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley, Oregon. Bubble gum, tart rasberries, blackberries, easy drinking, low abv, slight bubbles. Organic, hand picked, native yeast, added still pinot noir juice, some filtration, unfined, no sulfur added, some c02 added.
Koehler Ruprecht Rosé 2020$24.00
Pinot Noir from Pfalz, Germany. Tart red fruit with some zip and hints of spice from a historic estate. Sustainable with organic practices, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, non-sterile filtering before bottling, some sulfur added.
Les Vins Contes 'Poivre et Sel' 2019$32.00
80% Pineau d'Aunis and 20% Gamay from Loire Valley, France. Dark cherries and plums with vivacity on the way down alongside black pepper and black tea notes. Highly drinkable to boot. Organic, hand picked, wild yeast, unfined, unfiltered, no sulfur added.
No Quarter Club - Da Bulles Playoff Pack$59.00
Julien Pineau Checagou Bulles Cabernet Sauvignon special Chicago Only Pet-Nat edition with Pet-Nat Posse's Back to Back Champs Pet-Nat collab with Ill. Sparkling Co. V LIMITED. DA BULLES. GO BULLES.
Koehler Ruprecht Pinot Noir 2020$23.00
Kumusha Chenin Blanc 2020$16.00
Chenin Blanc from Breedekloof, South Africa. Stone fruit aromas, medium in body with melons and lime pith up front. Honeyed notes and that wooly thing that happens with Chenin Blancs usually. The wine finishes with a juicy brightness like biting into a ripe lemon. The acid here isn’t as high as old world Chenin and the fruit shows riper - all signs of the place it’s from. “Kumusha in the Zimbabwean Shona language translates to ‘your home’, ‘your roots’ or ‘your origin’. Through a collaborative process where I respect the vine, the winemaker and the consumer, I try to build a brand of wines that represent and honour their roots.” - Tinashe Nyamudoka, Sommelier drinks. Dry farmed with some organic practices, machine picked, wild yeast, some fining and filtration here, sulfur added.
Marcobarba Barbabolla Pet-Nat 2020$22.00
Mostly Garganega from Gambellara, Veneto, Italy. Our friends at Pet Nat Posse noted "vibrant, tangy citrus rolling through a sherbet-like orange pineapple effervescence makes this beauty a perfect fit..." Biodynamic, hand picked, native yeasts, grape must used for secondary fermentation, undisgorged, no sulfur added.
Stolpman Vineyards La Cuadrilla 2019$18.00
Blend Ballard Canyon AVA, California. This vintage from La Cuadrilla comes in big, fruit forward and ready to drink. Dry farmed, practicing organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, uniltered, some sulfur added.
Bulli 'JVLIUS' Bolle Macerato Frizzante NV$24.00
Malvasia di Candia from Colli Piacentini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Creamsicle vibes.. Bolle is the often used slang abbreviation of bollincine, literally 'bubbles.' On the skins for 5 days. Practicing organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, grape must from same vintage used for secondary fermentation, no sulfur added.
CHICAGO IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Osteria Langhe

Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.

The Radler

Eat, Drink & Play at this Bavarian inspired beer hall & biergarten located in the heart of Logan Square. The bar boasts 24 drafts and over 100 bottles to choose from. Haus made Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries and a selection of Haus Sausages all conjure feelings of modern Bavaria. Large picnic tables, dark oak and giant Becker Clocks transport you to the brauhauses of old. Our large picnic tables, cozy booths and intimate private dinning space make it the perfect location for groups large or small. With Stein Hoisting every Friday, Radler Schlagen daily and your favorite Bavarian brews, the spirit of Oktoberfest lives all year round at The Radler.

Navigator Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

Dos Urban Cantina

Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.

