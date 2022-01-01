Easy Does It

Chenin Blanc from Breedekloof, South Africa. Stone fruit aromas, medium in body with melons and lime pith up front. Honeyed notes and that wooly thing that happens with Chenin Blancs usually. The wine finishes with a juicy brightness like biting into a ripe lemon. The acid here isn’t as high as old world Chenin and the fruit shows riper - all signs of the place it’s from. “Kumusha in the Zimbabwean Shona language translates to ‘your home’, ‘your roots’ or ‘your origin’. Through a collaborative process where I respect the vine, the winemaker and the consumer, I try to build a brand of wines that represent and honour their roots.” - Tinashe Nyamudoka, Sommelier drinks. Dry farmed with some organic practices, machine picked, wild yeast, some fining and filtration here, sulfur added.

