The Real Kitchen offers clean, healthy, delicious meals for all ways of eating -- from vegan to carnivore. Gluten-free, allergy-aware, and keto- and paleo-friendly, our menu uses only premium ingredients, quality oils, and house-made sauces -- so you can enjoy the great real food you deserve! Currently, we're open Wed-Sun from 3 to 7 pm, offering our convenient heat-at-home meals to take away. Order online, and call for curbside pickup when you arrive. Or, come in and try the hot meal-of-the-day, while you enjoy a drink in our dining room or on our comfortable patio. We look forward to seeing you!

Pork Chili Verde$14.00
Tender chunks of pork shoulder, simmered in all-natural chicken broth, with green chiles, tomatillos, garlic, onion, olive oil, spices, and Redmond Real salt.
1 pound portion.
Serve on its own, or pair with a side of cauliflower rice, red & black quinoa, or our brown, red, and wild rice blend.
Smoky Citrus Shrimp with Pesto$8.00
Fresh pesto sauce on the side, with brown, red, and wild rice blend, and veggie-of-the-moment topped with lemon butter.
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Tender pieces of chicken breast in our spicy tikka masala sauce...tomato, onion, olive oil, bell peppers, garlic, cream, butter, and spices. 1 lb portion.
Cauliflower Rice$6.00
Tossed in extra-virgin olive oil, lightly seasoned, and oven-roasted. 1 lb portion.
Brown, Red, and Wild Rice Blend$4.00
Blend of sprouted Sienna red rice, Colusari red rice, wild rice, sprouted brown rice, and long-grain brown rice. 1 lb portion.
Smoky Molasses Pork Tenderloin with Dijon Cream$6.00
Fresh Dijon cream sauce on the side, with brown, red, and wild rice blend, and veggie-of-the-moment topped with lemon butter.
Chicken Garam Masala$12.00
Tender pieces of chicken breast in our mild-but-flavorful garam masala sauce...tomato, onion, olive oil, bell peppers, garlic, coconut milk, and spices. Dairy-free. 1 lb portion.
Austin Steak Bites with Pesto$7.00
Fresh pesto sauce on the side, with brown, red, and wild rice blend, and veggie-of-the-moment topped with lemon butter.
Satay Chicken Tenderloin with Coconut Curry$5.00
Coconut curry sauce on the side, with brown, red, and wild rice blend, and veggie-of-the-moment topped with lemon butter.
Oven-roasted Chicken Quarters$3.00
Two chicken quarters (drum and thigh), lightly seasoned, and oven-roasted to a beautiful golden-brown.

1509 S Milton Road

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
