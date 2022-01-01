Eat BRGZ - Chinatown
Come in and enjoy!
704 7th St NW
Location
704 7th St NW
Washington DC DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cranes
Explore the intersections of Spanish and Japanese cuisine at Cranes, a restaurant and sake lounge by chef Pepe Moncayo. Chef Pepe’s contemporary dishes spotlight the similarities he has found with the ingredients, techniques and culinary viewpoints of Japan and Spain. From cooking style to ingredient and flavor combinations, his Spanish kaiseki is a natural cultural and culinary marriage.
dLeña
Chef Richard Sandoval presents a modern approach on classic Mexican fare. The concept celebrates “leña,” or firewood, and the nuanced flavors smoke can impart on both its wood-fired food, and smokey mezcal and tequila-centric menus.
Little Sesame
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!
Zaytinya
Under the direction of celebrated chef José Andrés and his ThinkFoodGroup team, Zaytinya offers an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines served up in a sleek and modern setting. Building on Jose’s deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, the menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, making Zaytinya one of the most exciting restaurants in Washington DC.