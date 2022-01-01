Go
Toast

Chilaquil

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109 • $

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Al Pastor$9.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, marinated pork, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
Verdes$9.00
Tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa verde (tomatillo jalapeño peppers, onion, & cilantro.) topped off with Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, and a touch of cilantro, with a side of refried black beans.
Chorizo, egg, & beans$3.00
Potato, egg, And Cheese$3.00
Gringa$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, marinated pork, melted cheese, avocado, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
Bean & Cheese$3.00
Campechanos$12.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef and marinated pork with melted cheese, and avocado, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
Bacon, egg, And Cheese$3.00
Matamoros$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
Chilachicken$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109

San Antonio TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Bar

No reviews yet

Our mission starts with food. Food brings us together, it helps us tell stories about who we are and where we come from. We like to think of Bottling Department as a place where this can unfold, and where collaboration is fostered between farmers, ranchers, chefs and people who simply love food. As such, our mission is about providing a space for emerging chefs to hone their craft and where affordable options from the local culinary community are available for all.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Elsewhere Kitchen

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!

Amaretti Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in, enjoy, relax, & feel your taste buds tingle with new tasty coffee and teas!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston