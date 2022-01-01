Go
Toast

Eat District, LLC

Come in and enjoy!

1914 NE 5th Ave

Avg 5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Shumai (4)$5.95
shrimp dumpling
Me Bowl$9.95
Two bases, one vegetable, one protein and two sauces
Japanese Gyoza (4)$5.95
Summer Roll$7.95
rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass shrimp, carrots, cilantro, mint, basil, wrapped with rice paper sheet served with a homemade sauce
Love Bowl$11.95
Two bases, two vegetables, two proteins and two sauces
Vegan Summer Roll$6.95
rice vermicelli noodles, sesame seeds tofu, carrots, cilantro, mint, basil, wrapped with rice paper sheet
Miso Soup$3.95
miso paste, hondashi powder, tofu, seaweed and scallions
Bangkok Sticky Wings$10.95
roasted seasoning wings, sweet chili, scallions, cilantro and fried shallots
Pho Bowl$12.95
rice noodles, white onions, bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime, jalapeno, scallions and crispy onions
Korean Noodle Bowl$11.95
sweet potato glass noodles, carrots, daikon pickle, roasted shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, mixed greens, sesame seeds, lemon garlic, cilantro and edamame
Location

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
