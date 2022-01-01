Go
Eat Drink Americano

Bar | Eatery | Event Space
- Locally Sourced • Globally Inspired • Artisanally Produced -
We use the finest quality ingredients that are organic, sustainable, free range, hormone and antibiotic free meats

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101 • $$

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)

Popular Items

Soup - Meat Base$7.95
Monday-Tuesday: Spicy Sausage-White Bean Soup, Wednesday-Thursday: Chicken Tomatillo Soup, Friday-Sunday: Clam Chowder Soup *subject to vary, depending on availability
Roasted Poblano Caesar$7.95
Romaine lettuce, mandarin orange and house croutons with poblano Caesar dressing.
New York Style Pastrami$14.95
Wild baby arugula, organic tomato, Tillamook pepper Jack, and house-made Dijon basil aioli. Served cold.
Roasted Turkey Club$8.95
Apple-wood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, organic tomato, and lettuce with Dijon basil aioli. Served cold.
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$16.95
Wild baby arugula, organic tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic and house-made Dijon basil aioli. Served HOT.
Farm Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green olives, and feta with organic lemon oregano vinaigrette. Served cold.
Classic Italian$13.95
Genoa salami, Mortadella, black forest ham, sharp provolone cheese, organic tomato, lettuce, red onion, and Dijon mayo. Served cold.
Togarashi Chicken On-A-Bun$13.95
Chicken breast brined in buttermilk, seasoned with Togarashi chili, sous vide and deep fried, drizzled with honey, and spicy aioli mayo on a brioche bun.
Spicy Chicken Tinga Tostada$15.95
Shredded chicken breast and onion simmered in chipotle sauce on corn tostada with refried pinto beans, organic avocado, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
Breakfast Burrito (Bowl or Wrap)$12.95
Soft scrambled eggs, Mexican pork chorizo, cheddar cheese, roasted potato, avocado & pico de gallo. Served with house-made salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

