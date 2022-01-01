Go
Toast

eat.

The Downtown Breakfast & Lunch Joint

707 CARSON AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Orange Juice
TOAST$3.00
CHICKEN CEASAR$13.00
Free-range chicken, classic dressing & shaved parmigiano-reggiano
ROASTED CHICKEN$15.00
Pan-seared w/ fresh mozzarella, tomato, local baby greens & pesto mayo on ciabatta
LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
TRUFFLED EGG SANDWICH$14.00
Two scrambled eggs, wild mushrooms, green onions, feta & bacon on ciabatta, chive potatoes
SIDE EGG$2.00
DWBLTA$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, w/ chipotle mayo and toasted sourdough
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
See full menu

Location

707 CARSON AVE

LAS VEGAS NV

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atomic Liquors & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fremont Food Truck

No reviews yet

Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style

Corduroy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carson Kitchen

No reviews yet

Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Las Vegas, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston