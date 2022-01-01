Amigos
Open today 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
130 West Street
Danbury, CT 06811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
130 West Street, Danbury CT 06811
Nearby restaurants
Amigo's Liquor Store
Come in and enjoy!
Mothership on Main
Making food, from scratch, with love.
Minas Carne
Come in and enjoy!
El Ranchero
Come in and enjoy authentic Mexican food!