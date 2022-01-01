Go
EAT Kitchen and Catering

Delicatessen showcasing made-to-order sandwiches, chilled sides, salads, and freshly baked breads and sweets for takeout. Gourmet market features locally-inspired foods & goods. Full-service catering is available.

10400 Leadbetter Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Sandwich$10.50
Applewood-smoked ham, capicola, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, housemade red wine vinaigrette
Club Sandwich$10.00
Honey-smoked turkey, ham, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fresh herb aioli
Croissant - Butter$3.00
Vegetarian
Triple Smoked Press$9.50
Smoked turkey, applewood bacon, gouda, sweet & spicy mustard, pressed on ciabatta
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Box Lunch$12.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include two sides
and a dessert. ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD: House-made rotisserie chicken salad with candied pecans,
and dried cranberries, on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Cold Bottled Water$1.25
Chopped Deli Salad$10.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, turkey, ham, applewood bacon, cheddar, egg, pickled red onions, and buttermilk ranch dressing
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Two eggs cooked your way, bacon, choice of cheese & bread
Turkey, Brie, & Apple Butter Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, brie, apple butter, apple slices, arugula
Turkey, Brie, & Apple Butter Box Lunch$12.99
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include two sides
and a dessert. TURKEY, BRIE, & APPLE BUTTER: Honey-smoked turkey, brie, and apple butter, fresh apple slices, arugula, and tomato on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

10400 Leadbetter Road

Ashland VA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
