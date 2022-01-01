Go
Toast

Eat Street Social

Eat Street Social adds a 5% surcharge to each order to support our staff and
restaurant.

BBQ

18 West 26th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Sauce$0.75
Seasoned Shoestring Fries$6.00
Steak Frites$24.00
Hand cut 10oz grilled Sirloin. Served with chimichurri and shoestring French fries
Social Burger$16.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
Mac & Cheese$10.00
torchio pasta, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Bread$3.00
Maple Butter
Applewood Smoked Spare Ribs$18.00
6 or 12 house smoked ribs. Served with ESS house BBQ sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw and pickles
Social BBQ for 2$65.00
Choose 3 smoked meats. Texas Beef Brisket, Kansas City Spare ribs, Carolina style pulled pork shoulder or Pecan smoked 1/2 chicken(s).
Then choose 2 delicious sides.
Philly Cheese Steak$17.00
grilled steak, onions & peppers, house cheese sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18 West 26th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Copper Hen

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.

Yeah Yeah Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bad Waitress

No reviews yet

The Bad Waitress is an independent high-vibe restaurant serving an eclectic group of people who care about what they eat and where food comes from. Attracting students, artists, musicians, other professionals, and families from the community, we work with local distributors to ensure freshness, sustainability, and high quality for the food that we serve at both of our Minneapolis locations. All of our relationships — customer, staff, and supplier — create a congruence of ideas, good feeling, and fun. At The Bad Waitress, we value food ethics, sustainability, sense of community, and above all a uniquely delicious dining experience.

Zettas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston