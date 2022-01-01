Go
The Wellington

American Neighborhood Eatery

75 Leonard St. • $$

Avg 4 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Tater Tots$8.00
Grilled Hanger Steak$34.00
coffee rub, pimenton glazed sweet potatoes, grilled broccolini, romesco sauce
The Caesar$12.00
romaine lettuce, house dressing, pumpernickel croutons, frico parmigiano crisps
Lettuce Wraps$15.00
sweet & spicy cumin organic chicken, long horn peppers, edamame spread, sour cream
The Wellington Burger$22.00
wellington’s signature blend flat top patty, cooked to medium, vermont cheddar,
potato bun, L.T.O. on the side: house pickles, well sauce on the side,
choice of fries, salad, or tots [gluten free bun available]
Fried Chicken Plate$25.00
shaved cucumber and radish salad, hot chili oil and buttermilk ranch on the side
Pan Roasted Salmon$29.00
pan roasted Canadian salmon, seared potato gnocchi, spring vegetable salad, crunchy quinoa, caraway seed
Shrimp and Heirloom Grits$28.00
seared wild argentinian red shrimp, oven roasted tomatoes, scallions, lemongrass pan gravy
Tuna Poke$16.00
yellowfin tuna, sushi rice, wakame, avocado mousse, wasabi ginger soy, tempura bits, macadamia nuts - available gluten free
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

75 Leonard St.

Belmont MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

