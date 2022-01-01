Jackson Square Grill

Go
"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

1927 Hwy 45 North

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Strips$3.99
Buffalo Wings$13.99
Served with Ranch dressing, celery & carrots.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$11.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Spring Rolls$8.99
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$10.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.
Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders$11.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat sauce on Hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch dressing & Schwartz pickle
*Sweet Tea$2.29
Location

1927 Hwy 45 North

Columbus MS

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
