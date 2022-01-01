Go
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!
Here at The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill, we work hard to provide more than just a good time to our patrons. Our friendly staff works hard to make us the premiere bar in Saint Paul. It seems we can't go a week without someone commenting about our great service, amazing food and fun personalities, and we work hard to keep it that way!

Popular Items

Waffle Fries Basket$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
6pc Wings$10.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
Curd$11.00
Melted Swiss, Bacon, Mound of Curds
Chx Tender Basket$14.00
Chicken Tenders fillets served with Texas toast. Your choice of dipping sauce and side.
Chz Curds$11.00
Hand Battered & Delish
Potstickers$10.00
Steamed or deep fried pork stickers
18pc Wings$26.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy & Breaded
12pc Wings$16.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
Wonton Tacos$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
Location

735 White Bear Ave

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
