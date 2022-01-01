Go
EATACO

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1350 Shermer Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

GUAC & CHIPS$9.00
house mild guac, fresh tortilla chips
GROUND BEEF$4.50
simmering mild angus ground beef, tomato, sour cream, queso fresco
CRISPY FISH$5.50
panko battered wild caught cod fish, hibiscus-cabbages slaw, house lemon aioli, cilantro
BEEF BARBACOA$5.00
orange-tamarind braised beef, guajillo Chile, hibiscus-turnip slaw, cilantro
AJO SHRIMP$5.50
garlic-butter marinated jumbo shrimp, cabbage, ginger-garlic bread crumbs, cilantro, chipotle mayo
MEXIBOWL$8.00
rice/salad base, vegeterian black beans, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream (add land for 3.5 or sea for 4.5)
CHICKEN TINGA$4.50
stewed shredded chicken in smoky tomato sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
QUESADILLAS$7.50
Chihuahua cheese
JUMBO COCONUT SHRIMP$5.50
panko coconut shrimp, cabbage, house pineapple-chile sauce, roasted coconut, cilantro
EATACO SKIRT STEAK$5.50
chimichurri marinated, smoked chile, angus skirt steak, onions, cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1350 Shermer Rd

Northbrook IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
