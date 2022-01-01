Eataly Pizzeria
Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria
13700 FM 973 Suite D402
Popular Items
Location
13700 FM 973 Suite D402
Manor TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Come in and enjoy!
BARR MANSION
We make many of our food items for pizza night in house. All food items purchased are 100% USDA Organic and made on site.
Lauren HY Family
Come in and enjoy!
Red Rooster's
Be excellent too each other!