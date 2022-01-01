Go
Eataly Pizzeria

Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria

13700 FM 973 Suite D402

Popular Items

Cannoli$5.00
Traditional Cannoli - your choice of marscapone filling
16" The Carnivore$25.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzerella and Romano Cheese, Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni.
Meatballs$8.00
Homemade Beef & Sausage meetballs with a side of San Marzano Tomato Sauce
11" BLANCO – White Out$12.00
Truffle Oil, Garlic, Artichokes, White Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Ricotta,.
16" The FLAG – Classic Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
11" The FLAG – Classic Margherita$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
Ceasar Salad$5.00
Traditional Ceasars , fresh romaine, ceasars dressing and croutons
Caprese Salad$7.00
Fresh tomatoes, home made mozzarella, balsalmic glaze, sea salt and fresh Basil
16" RONI – Pepperoni$21.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
11" RONI – Pepperoni$12.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
Location

13700 FM 973 Suite D402

Manor TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
