Taqueria Jalisco

•NOT•JUST•A•TACO•STAND•

330 16th st • $

Avg 4 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Fries$16.00
Crispy seasoned French Fries, topped with cheeses, beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & avocado salsa.
Carne Asada Meat & Potato Burrito$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
French Fries$3.00
2 Tacos de Papa$11.00
2 deep fried corn tortilla shells with smashed potatoes, diced poblano peppers, minced garlic, romaine lettuce, cilantro buttermilk ranch, topped with Jefe Style peppers and cotija cheese.
Chicken Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Carne Asada Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

330 16th st

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
