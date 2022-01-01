Go
Berkeley's

Berkeley's is a new restaurant in North Central Charleston, SC. Just blocks from idyllic Hampton Park, Berkeley's is a casual, neighborhood spot serving great sandwiches, suppers, wine, & beer for dine-in or take-away.

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue • $

Avg 5 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Magner's Cider$8.00
Frigid Bits Red Velvet$6.00
Solo Salad Proteins
Side Caesar$6.00
Side Polenta$6.00
creamy polenta topped with shaved pecorino
Frigid Bits Coffee & Heath Bar$6.00
Frigid Bits Marshamllow w/ Caramel & Chocolate$6.00
Side House Chips$6.00
fresh potato chips tossed with Old-Bay-Ranch seasoning
Side Braised Greens$6.00
kale braised with garlic, white wine, and shallot
Side House Salad$6.00
baby kale and baby arugula dressed with a citrus vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

