Go
Toast

Ellē

Cafe/Bakery/Restaurant/Bar

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW • $$

Avg 4.9 (3111 reviews)

Popular Items

Muffuletta Sandwich$11.00
On focaccia with mortadella, provolone, olives, giardiniera, & kale pesto
Broccolini Sandwich$11.00
On focaccia, with charred broccoli rabe, provolone, & calabrian chili honey
Granola Cup$2.00
Cheese Crackers$6.50
Shortbread Pack$6.00
7 pack
Spring Lettuces Salad$12.00
Made with house Sourdough Croutons, Spring Vegetables, Black Lentils, Pecorino, and a Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Bagels$2.25
Amazake Beets Salad$11.00
With preserved lemon, whipped ricotta & toasted hazelnuts
Doggie Biscuits$5.00
4.5oz box. Made with brown rice flour, whole wheat flour, buck wheat flour, eggs, milk, olive oil, and molasses.
Everything Bagel Chips$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martha Dear

No reviews yet

Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.

Purple Patch

No reviews yet

Filipino-American comfort food. Woman/Veteran/Minority owned and operated. Chef Patrice Cleary re-creates the food that she grew up learning to cook while using her mother as her inspiration. Her passion to keep Filipino cuisine alive has been recognized worldwide. The Michelin Guide said that she delivers note perfect Filipino food with just the right amount of playfulness. Purple Patch has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Filipino Restaurants in America.

Beau Thai Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet

Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls and in the 2014 Washington Post Express Best Of poll, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine.
We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.

Federalist Pig

No reviews yet

American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston