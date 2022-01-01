Go
Baja Cantina & Fiesta

We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues!  Come in and enjoy!

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$6.00
Crispy house-fried chips with our creamy queso (add chorizo or steak too if you like!)
Fried Avocado Taco$4.95
Perfect fried avocado with smoked aioli cole slaw and fresh pico de gallo.
Taco Veracruz$5.95
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
Baja Fish Taco$5.99
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
Nacho Tower$14.99
Layers upon layers of homemade chips, pinto beans, Pico de Gallo, melted nacho cheese, fresh jalapenos, and crema. Keep it vegetarian or choose chorizo or chicken.
Barbacoa Taco$6.95
Traditional beef cheek braised to perfection and topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade jalapeño green salsa.
Carne Asada Taco$6.95
Grilled grilled skirt steak topped with sauteed onion, cilantro and your choice of homemade jalapeño green salsa or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
Salsa Trio$4.50
Roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeno salsa, and roasted tomatillo with a basket full of crispy chips.
Rosarito Shrimp Taco$6.99
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.50
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, and cilantro with your choice of roasted jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
Location

THE WOODLANDS TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

